VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $336,477.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,534.26 or 1.00360675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,401,469 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

