Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Veritex in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

