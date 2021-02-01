Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of VET stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $695.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

