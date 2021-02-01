Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.06.

TSE:VET traded up C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,613. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The stock has a market cap of C$916.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

