Veros Price Reaches $7.58 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Veros has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $125,191.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can now be bought for $7.58 or 0.00022539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.00867569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.16 or 0.04451650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Veros Profile

VRS is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.