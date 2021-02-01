Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.67 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 62.8% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $1.44 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.26 or 0.04061767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00396734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.01227955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00529372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00425773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00272235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022281 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,546,347 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

