Vertcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 74.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.14 million and $1.40 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,220.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.11 or 0.03910267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00395535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.01261315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00534694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00415899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00256118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022096 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,535,847 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

