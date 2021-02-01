Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.82 on Monday. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Veru by 293.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 182,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

