Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) rose 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 2,393,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,813,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Get Veru alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.