VestChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.19 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. VestChain has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $2,179.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 73.4% lower against the US dollar. One VestChain token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00856353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.16 or 0.04369521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019500 BTC.

About VestChain

VEST is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.