ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.33. 18,830,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 18,922,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21.
In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
