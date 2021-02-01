ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.33. 18,830,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 18,922,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

