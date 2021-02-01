ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.38. 177,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 120,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

