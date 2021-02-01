VIBE Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $441,421.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.