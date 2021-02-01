Viberate Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Viberate has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One Viberate token can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00869128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.41 or 0.04371416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

