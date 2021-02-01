Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Vicor worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vicor by 12.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vicor by 94.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,791. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $86.54 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

