VIDY (VIDY) Trading 3% Lower This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $992,160.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00863945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.48 or 0.04415203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019713 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

