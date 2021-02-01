Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Trading 6.6% Higher

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.94. 104,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 165,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

