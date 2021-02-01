Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Up 8.5%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 1,073,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,291,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vinco Ventures stock. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

