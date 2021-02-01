Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

SPCE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SPCE stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 53.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

