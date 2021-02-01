Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Cowen upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $44.29 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

