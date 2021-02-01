Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,724 shares during the period. Vistas Media Acquisition comprises about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 5.13% of Vistas Media Acquisition worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $10,384,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMAC opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

