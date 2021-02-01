Vodi X Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,418.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Vodi X coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Vodi X has a market cap of $398,401.59 and $1,418.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vodi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00898984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.36 or 0.04375884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vodi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vodi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.