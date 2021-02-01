Vonovia’s (VNNVF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNNVF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VNNVF traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $70.47. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

