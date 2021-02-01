VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. VouchForMe has a market cap of $128,374.45 and approximately $52.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00856353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.16 or 0.04369521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019500 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.