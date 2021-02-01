Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.37. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.