Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading 9.4% Higher

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares traded up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.30. 5,265,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 3,063,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

