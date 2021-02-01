W Green Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,806.28 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $106,806.28 and approximately $30,786.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay's total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

