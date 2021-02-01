W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

NYSE:GWW opened at $364.39 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

