WABnetwork (WAB) Hits Market Capitalization of $12,496.74

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $12,496.74 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

