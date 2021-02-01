Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 4,367,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,472,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

WTRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $431.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at $728,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Waitr during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

