Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

WPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,613 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 561,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $293.62 million, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

