Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Waste Management by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $112.37. 40,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

