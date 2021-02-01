Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $237,444.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $49.01 million and approximately $237,444.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,995 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

