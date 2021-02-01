Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 225.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $83,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $272.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $224,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,194,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,847 shares of company stock valued at $32,694,560 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

