WazirX Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $3.74 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00148848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00264638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038192 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

