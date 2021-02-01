Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

