Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 3,301 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VIG opened at $138.61 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

