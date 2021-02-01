Weaver Consulting Group Has $8.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,063 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 5.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

