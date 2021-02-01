Wedbush Comments on Navient Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NAVI opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Navient by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Navient by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.