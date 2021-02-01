Wedbush Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

TSLA opened at $793.53 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $751.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

