Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

