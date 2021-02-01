Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE BZH opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $20.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,076 shares of company stock worth $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares worth $729,495. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1,002.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

