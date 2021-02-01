Wedbush Increases Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $175.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

U has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE:U opened at $152.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,532,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.