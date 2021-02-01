Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.01 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,874 shares of company stock worth $35,259,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

