Wedbush Weighs in on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.50 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

