Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (DGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON: DGE):

1/29/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,570 ($46.64). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 2,928.50 ($38.26) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,939.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,761.97. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Diageo plc (DGEL) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Insiders have purchased a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGEL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGEL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.