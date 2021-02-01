Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS: DWHHF) recently:

1/26/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

1/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

1/14/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

1/12/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/11/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.23. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.58 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 145.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen SE will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

