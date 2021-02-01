Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/25/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$12.70.
- 1/13/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$11.00.
- 1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$11.00.
- 1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00.
- 1/11/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 1/8/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$13.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.
- 12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$10.80 to C$12.80.
- 12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$9.00 to C$12.00.
Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$12.60.
In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders purchased a total of 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last quarter.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co (LUNTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co (LUNTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.