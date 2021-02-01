Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2021 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Viavi Solutions is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Viavi Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/12/2021 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viavi has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. It engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategy. Management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing. The Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segment is benefiting from strong demand for 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. Viavi has joined the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. However, its operations are affected by seasonality patterns and supply-chain disruptions. The Network and Service Enablement segment is expected to be under pressure in second-quarter fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic. Forex woes and reduced end-market demand are other headwinds.”

12/15/2020 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $10,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

