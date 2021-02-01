Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB):

1/28/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “While shares of Kimberly-Clark have lagged the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to reverse in the near term. The stock got a boost following the company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the latter continued with its growth trend. Incidentally, sales grew in the Consumer Tissue and Personal Care units, with the former gaining on higher demand stemming fromgreater work-from-home trends amid the pandemic. Also, the Softex Indonesia buyout contributed to sales growth. However, the K-C Professional unit remained soft due to softness in away-from-home demand. Also, the company has been seeing high COVID-19, and advertising and general costs. Nonetheless, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been offering respite.”

1/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $152.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00.

1/22/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $144.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

KMB opened at $132.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

